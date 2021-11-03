Raeesah Khan should take responsibility for her conduct and resign

I read with deep shock and consternation the news that Sengkang GRC MP Raeesah Khan admitted to lying in Parliament (WP MP Raeesah Khan admits to lying in Parliament about sexual assault case, Nov 1).

I cannot imagine how she could go to Parliament with a prepared speech in hand and cast aspersions on an esteemed institution like Singapore's police force without basis and facts.

To make matters worse, she refused to come clean after repeated questioning, and this makes one doubt her integrity and whether she has the right values and character to represent her constituents and her party.

Only with her back against the wall did she admit to lying. Are these standards good enough for a parliamentarian?

I can accept that she may have done much good work in the past. But there comes a point where there needs to be accountability, and a need to prevent further damage to the credibility of her party and the nation.

I call on Ms Raeesah to take responsibility for her conduct and resign, so as to do right by Singaporeans and Singapore.

Darren Nathaniel Cheong