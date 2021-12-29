Suggesting trauma had led her to lie is a disservice to survivors of sexual assault

Just a few months back in August, the Workers' Party (WP) introduced a motion on gender equality in Parliament.

WP MPs delivered various speeches on empowering women (WP MPs call for greater efforts to bring about gender equality, Aug 4).

The latest developments in the Committee of Privileges' investigation of former MP Raeesah Khan's lie in Parliament seem to show that WP leaders have not lived up to their public rhetoric.

When asked by members of the committee to explain how they dealt with Ms Khan's lie, they maintained that she was mentally unwell as a result of being sexually assaulted which in turn caused her to lie.

This is a huge disservice to Ms Khan and the many survivors of sexual assault.

When psychiatrist Christopher Cheok testified before the committee on Wednesday, WP MP Dennis Tan persisted in a line of questioning that tried to get Dr Cheok to conclude that Ms Khan's trauma had affected her decision-making process, caused memory impairment or had led her to create false memories.

This continued even after Ms Khan was assessed to be of "sound mind" and not suffering from dissociation (Raeesah didn't have any mental disorder that would lead her to lie: IMH expert, Dec 23).

Dr Cheok even had to point out to Mr Tan on several occasions that it was normal for a sexual assault survivor to be psychologically traumatised when related incidents were brought up, but this did not equate to a loss of ability to function normally.

Sexual assault survivors often face many psychological and physical traumas. Many choose not to come forward to report their assailants as they fear they will not be believed or do not want to relive the trauma of the assault.

As a society, we must continue to create an environment that supports these survivors and does justice by them. The WP's actions and words sadly do not.

I hope the WP MPs involved in the investigation will reflect upon their actions, and be responsible allies who support sexual assault survivors instead of casting doubt on them.

Cai Huijie