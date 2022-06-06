Teach the young to be aware of such issues

As a young person, I see some among my peers becoming indifferent towards the issue of racism and racial sensitivity, which is a cause for concern. When they are made aware of these issues, they simply disregard the topic or dismiss it as something that is normal, which is alarming.

I suggest that there be educational programmes in schools to tackle this apathy.

Teaching young people how to resolve racial tension and explaining the importance of taking a stance against racism would play a pivotal role in tearing down apathy towards such issues.

It is important for young people to know of the dire consequences of problems between races in this multiracial society.

Nikesh Sundara, 16

Secondary 4 student