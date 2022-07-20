Such data alone won't give full picture

I refer to the letter, "Look into root causes of minority over-representation in prison" (July 7), by Mr Mohamad Farid Harunal Rashid, who highlighted that socio-economic disadvantages and structural factors could be potential root causes of minority over-representation in prisons.

I would like to share my perspective on this issue, based on my work at non-profit organisation New Life Stories (NLS) and as a community activist.

NLS works closely with the Singapore Prison Service to support families impacted by incarceration. We work to support parents and children, individually and as a family unit.

In our years of work aimed at preventing inter-generational offending, we have encountered many stories of individuals who grew up exposed to gangs and drugs. These stories come from people of different races and varying socio-economic statuses.

From our interactions, we have learnt that the factors contributing to an individual's offending can be very complex - often, family history and personal issues are involved.

This is why we work collaboratively to better understand each family, so we can provide targeted assistance together with other social agencies and the Government.

As social workers and family therapists, we feel the pulse on the ground, and our experience is that race-segregated data alone will not accurately present the complex nature of the issues faced by the families.

Trying to solve criminal offending by looking at only race-segregated data, without knowing the complexities of why people commit crimes, is unhelpful and unfair to families impacted by incarceration.

Doing so reminds me of the tale of the blind men and the elephant - one set of data is limited by its failure to account for other intersecting data.

As practitioners, we rely on comprehensive data to improve and strengthen our service. Besides data from our research and field work, we have access to national statistics such as race-segregated data. These are useful for giving us a sense of the overall picture.

The Ministry of Home Affairs' approach of sharing such data with partners like NLS has been helpful in designing and improving our programmes.

I hope that more people can work with us to explore new ways to support and uplift these individuals and their families, particularly their children, further.

Saleemah Ismail

Executive Director

New Life Stories