Consensus with community partners not to disclose data publicly, but share in closed-door settings

We refer to the letter, "Greater access to racial data could lead to new findings" (July 11), by Youth Forum writer Rachel Liang Fangyu.

We agree that the sharing of race-based statistics could bring about some potential good and new findings, as it can help mobilise the community to come forward to provide solutions to help former offenders and their families.

This was also mentioned by Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam in Parliament on July 4.

The issue is the extent to which such statistics should be released to achieve this aim, while reducing the negative impact of such a release - should such information be shared only with community partners, to harness their contributions, or should such information be released publicly?

This is a decision that requires consideration of the implications on each community, and a weighing of the pros and cons.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had consulted community leaders extensively to seek their views on the release of race-based statistics of the prison inmate population.

The candid (and consensus) feedback was that disclosing these statistics publicly would be detrimental to the communities, communal relations and inter-racial harmony.

The risk is that general publication of such statistics may not help reduce reoffending and may instead risk deepening racial stereotypes.

MHA accepts that such statistics may be helpful to community partners so that they can better appreciate some of the issues and mobilise their communities into action. This is why we made a judgment call to share such statistics with our community partners in closed-door settings.

Community partners are attuned to the unique needs of their community, and have developed initiatives which can provide that extra push.

Owing to the efforts of our many volunteers and community partners, the communities have made substantial progress.

For instance, the recidivism rate for the local inmate population within two years of release is at its lowest in 30 years.

Lin Qinghui

Senior Director, Policy Development Division

Ministry of Home Affairs