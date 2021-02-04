Quarantine period lengthened and I was asked to share a room

I tested positive for Covid-19 on my return to Singapore on Jan 17.

My symptoms were minimal, and I was admitted to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases for two weeks of observation. On the 13th day, when I had almost completed my two-week quarantine, I was moved to D'Resort, a community isolation facility. My quarantine period had somehow been increased from 14 to 21 days without any explanation.

The World Health Organisation and Centres for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines require 10 to 14 days of quarantine, especially if there are no symptoms. If a longer quarantine was needed, there should have been clear communication. Why am I still in quarantine wasting government resources?

On reaching D'Resort I was told that I would need to share a room with a stranger. I was shocked to be asked to share a room, considering I had not tested negative and was being paired with another patient.

The D'Resort team said that room-sharing was the Ministry of Health's (MOH) decision, but when I contacted MOH, it said it was a D'Resort policy.

I have anxiety and suffer from blood pressure and other medical conditions. Finally, when I produced a medical letter and had a discussion with the medical team at the resort, it was confirmed that I did not need to share a room.

I am appalled at how this situation was managed. If cost is a consideration, then why not ask the person to pay for the room, rather than force complete strangers to share a room, which causes mental stress.

I hope my predicament will be noted and the matter raised with MOH to avoid pain for those affected in future.

Osman Mahmud Durrani