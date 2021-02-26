QSM's role seems to be downplayed

Quality service managers (QSMs) were introduced years ago by various ministries and statutory boards to get direct feedback from the public on their services.

Then, the phone lines were answered by the QSMs themselves or by experienced senior officers.

Lately, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, when officers may be working from home, some QSM lines have been diverted to the organisations' hotlines and are manned by inexperienced junior officers.

Calls are not answered promptly or not answered at all.

Some public organisations and statutory boards even divert their QSM lines to an answering machine, asking callers to use their website for feedback or complaints.

What is the purpose of setting up a QSM line when the line is answered by answering machines or by junior officers and not the quality service manager himself?

Can the authorities clarify the main purpose of having a QSM line for ministries and statutory boards and who should be manning this important line?

David Kwok