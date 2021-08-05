Puzzled by need for testing 27 days after alleged exposure

Singapore has ramped up Covid-19 testing - something that many, including myself, support as the country aims to overcome the recent surge in cases.

That said, I have been told to go for a mandatory swab test under puzzling circumstances.

I was notified on July 27 that I had been potentially exposed on July 11, and that the test is a "precaution".

No exposure alert has shown up on my TraceTogether app since early June (the now-closed Ion Orchard cluster).

The contact tracing team said this discrepancy is not uncommon and "could be a software issue". They have no information on where the exposure took place. The public should be able to verify what contact tracers tell them.

I received the phone call 16 days after the said exposure date and the test was subsequently scheduled for six days later.

I could not make that date, and rang the Ministry of Health Covid-19 emergency hotline multiple times only to get the automated message that they were "experiencing a high volume of calls".

I left my number as prompted but have had no call back.

I rescheduled my swab test by ringing the Certis hotline. It is now set for Saturday, 27 days after the alleged exposure.

Is there really a need to test me after that many days? All my close contacts and I have been completely well.

Adding to that lack of urgency, I have not been told to restrict my movements in any way. Clearly, I am deemed to be of little or no risk to the community.

So again, why the requirement for a swab test?

Polymerase chain reaction tests are something most people would prefer not to do unless necessary, and are resource-intensive to administer.

I fail to see why one is needed in my case.

Cheryl Lim