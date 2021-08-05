Covid-19

Puzzled by need for testing 27 days after alleged exposure

  • Published
    33 min ago

Singapore has ramped up Covid-19 testing - something that many, including myself, support as the country aims to overcome the recent surge in cases.

That said, I have been told to go for a mandatory swab test under puzzling circumstances.

I was notified on July 27 that I had been potentially exposed on July 11, and that the test is a "precaution".

No exposure alert has shown up on my TraceTogether app since early June (the now-closed Ion Orchard cluster).

The contact tracing team said this discrepancy is not uncommon and "could be a software issue". They have no information on where the exposure took place. The public should be able to verify what contact tracers tell them.

I received the phone call 16 days after the said exposure date and the test was subsequently scheduled for six days later.

I could not make that date, and rang the Ministry of Health Covid-19 emergency hotline multiple times only to get the automated message that they were "experiencing a high volume of calls".

I left my number as prompted but have had no call back.

I rescheduled my swab test by ringing the Certis hotline. It is now set for Saturday, 27 days after the alleged exposure.

Is there really a need to test me after that many days? All my close contacts and I have been completely well.

Adding to that lack of urgency, I have not been told to restrict my movements in any way. Clearly, I am deemed to be of little or no risk to the community.

So again, why the requirement for a swab test?

Polymerase chain reaction tests are something most people would prefer not to do unless necessary, and are resource-intensive to administer.

I fail to see why one is needed in my case.

Cheryl Lim

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 05, 2021, with the headline 'Puzzled by need for testing 27 days after alleged exposure'. Subscribe
