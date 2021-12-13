Putting onus on seniors to keep up is not inclusive

Mr Jeffrey Law Lee Beng made a strong case for why people need to "make every effort to learn and embrace technology" (Seniors need to embrace technology to lead independent lives, Dec 10).

However, what happens when seniors learn to use digital technology in the comfort of their own home, and still run into problems?

I do not dispute the usefulness of digital technology. But even as service providers move forward with the digitalisation of their services, it is imperative that they maintain a healthy level of face-to-face customer service.

Seniors mostly lead independent lives. Sadly, the increasing speed of technology has made them dependent on others to perform or complete an otherwise simple transaction. Some lose not only their ability to be independent, but also their privacy due to the need to let others know their passwords for help to access devices and accounts.

Just as with a physical queue, online transactions can consume a lot of time and cause frustration.

In-person services should complement digital services. Giving users a choice would create a more compassionate society.

Besides, during the recent digital disruptions experienced by large corporations, I suspect in-person services saved the day for many people.

Many others have expressed their frustration with the use of digital technology. However, a common refrain is for them to embrace it or be left behind. How is this a mindset of an inclusive society?

Grace Chua Siew Hwee