Put up signs with stronger messages

More effort should be put into reining in motorists who pose a danger to other road users with their inconsiderate behaviour.

The blitz carried out by the Land Transport Authority and Traffic Police against speeding recently is a step in the right direction, but to be effective, it has to be stepped up a notch as speeding is still rampant.

Dangers on the road can also be caused by the lack of appropriate safety warning signs.

I have often witnessed dangerous overtaking at merging lanes.

One dangerous spot is the slip road to the Central Expressway (CTE) from Tampines Expressway just after the Jalan Kayu exit.

Many drivers turning in from the expressway will continue to drive at high speed and put pressure on the driver in front by tailgating and often overtaking at or near the spot where the merging lane starts.

There should be clear signs with messages such as "merging lanes ahead" and "strictly no overtaking".

It does not help that the two lanes preceding the merging lane are narrow and that this stretch of the road is not well lit at night.

Another danger spot with merging lanes is the slip road from Yio Chu Kang turning left into the CTE and the other one from the opposite side of Yio Chu Kang into the CTE.

It is common to see drivers jostling for space, hoping to get in front of one another.

Signs showing two merging arrows are not enough. Stronger messages need to be sent, such as by having the words "strictly no overtaking" printed on these roads to drive home the message.

Cameras are also a good deterrent and should be deployed conspicuously at these danger spots.

Ho San Cheow