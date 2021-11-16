Put up sign if sitting is not allowed

Last week, a friend and I were enjoying our coffee at a cafe in front of the main entrance to the National Library Building.

Two schoolgirls were sitting on the steps at the concourse having lunch. A security officer walked out of the library, approached them aggressively and ordered them to leave the place.

Much later, two women sat on the same steps to chat. The same security officer came out of the library and told them that they were not allowed to sit there. They left the place without any protest.

Is the concourse not a public place? There is no sign or notice stating that no one is allowed to sit there.

Sng Ban Seng