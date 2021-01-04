Put up posters with warnings at designated zones

The professors at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health raised good points in their commentary about fighting the smoking scourge (Why stop at 21? Aim for higher minimum age for tobacco sales, Jan 1).

I would like to make some suggestions regarding designated smoking zones.

Put up posters at all such designated areas showing negative and positive examples of people.

For negative examples, this could mean showing how smoking can cause lung damage and cancer, similar to some of the images on cigarette packs.

For positive examples, show a photo of a healthy family, with a caption of the parents saying: "If you want to live a long life and watch your children grow up, do not smoke."

Posters should include current data on how many people in Singapore die each year because of exposure to second-hand smoke, compared with the death rate of Covid-19.

This is just another way to get into the psyche or subconscious mind of the smoker while he smokes at these areas.

Hopefully, after seeing these posters, he would have second thoughts about smoking - he would start to think of others instead of giving in to his own habit, and make a personal sacrifice to stop smoking.

For young smokers, it could also serve as a stark reminder of what their future could be like, health-wise.

Vivien Tan