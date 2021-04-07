Put in place the infrastructure and community can learn to adapt

It was reported that pedestrianisation trials have sparked some contention among residents (Trials to pedestrianise roads get mixed reaction, April 5).

I urge the authorities to take heart.

Any change always requires stepping outside one's comfort zone. One cannot please everybody.

If Singapore is to seriously reduce its carbon emissions, then a shift away from vehicle use will play a critical role.

While transport accounts for only about 13 per cent of our primary emissions, a shift to a car-lite way of life will certainly have an impact.

To do that, the infrastructure needs to be in place.

While cycling paths and park connectors will be trebled to 1,320km by 2030, pedestrianised roads may help improve safety.

Even with caution exercised by all parties, it cannot be denied that cyclists and pedestrians sharing a narrow path poses dangers.

The different speeds of walkers, joggers and cyclists; the use of mobile devices while walking; and the width taken up by those with groceries or bicycles carrying loads - these are just some factors that support the introduction of pedestrianised roads.

Implement the infrastructure and the community can learn to adapt.

It may be a little inconvenient for some, but there are alternative routes and spaces for motorists.

And a little inconvenience is better than an increasingly inhospitable environment.

If I may suggest to the Land Transport Authority: Install more shower facilities at certain points along these cycling networks, especially near commercial areas.

In Singapore's humid climate, that may help lower the barrier to adopting cycling as a means of transport.

Adam Reutens-Tan