Put a stop to door-to-door sales practices

A salesman knocked on my door earlier this week attempting to sell a telco's service to me.

Given the rise in Covid-19 community infections recently, I declined to speak to the salesman, who was quite persistent.

I have encountered other cases of people going door to door in my neighbourhood to, for example, sell ice cream and ask for donations, during the pandemic.

Organisations and individuals should stop such activities immediately. By avoiding unnecessary face-to-face interaction, the spread of Covid-19 can be minimised.

We should all help contain the spread of Covid-19 by curtailing risky behaviour.

Tiong Choon Hin