Put a stop to 'cancel culture'

In recent years, there has been a dramatic surge in protests around the world for social reform.

"Cancel culture" refers to a trend driven by young people, of people using the power of the Internet to get back at people who made controversial comments online related to social issues such as racism, homophobia or sexism.

The rise of cancel culture can be attributed to an increase in awareness of social issues among youth.

While this is a good thing, the problem lies in the trend's destructive nature.

People stand to lose entire careers if their employers decide to fire them to protect the company's image, once it has been made known that their online comments have drawn flak.

And on social networking apps such as TikTok and Instagram, where cancel culture is prevalent, minors who make ignorant comments have received incessant harassment.

In some cases, the harassment extends to revealing these minors' locations.

Cancel culture is unhealthy.

It discourages debate around prevalent social issues, as people are afraid that expressing their opinions will lead to personal attacks.

Instead, society should encourage corrective learning, so that people have a chance to learn without their lives being ruined.

The next time you see someone online attacking someone else for bad behaviour on the Internet, tell him to be nice when reminding others of proper online behaviour.

It all boils down to basic human respect, and everyone deserves that.

Tan Gene Kai, 15

Secondary 4 student

