Push to move services online may alienate elderly customers less proficient with technology

While I appreciate the logic behind digitalisation in the banking industry, I believe it should not be at the expense of customer service (Banks must focus on reliability to retain confidence as they digitalise, Nov 26).

I am especially concerned that the relentless push to move basic services online, or mandate the use of mobile applications for simple transactions, will alienate elderly customers who are less proficient with technology.

Of the around 640,000 Singapore residents aged 65 and above, many lack the requisite familiarity and trust in computer systems to fully embrace digital banking, myself included.

There is a real risk that digital transformation will disrupt and dismay, rather than empower, this group.

I have been frustrated with labyrinthine user interfaces and overly elaborate security procedures that have turned simple banking tasks into protracted ordeals.

What took hours to decipher on the computer was often resolved within minutes by calling and speaking to a human officer.

Moreover, the recent spate of service disruptions, online scams and cyber attacks on the industry does not inspire confidence.

Bank branches have traditionally served as one-stop shops for retail clients. I hope that our local banks do not sacrifice their in-person services for the sake of "efficiency" and "modernisation".

For services that must be moved online, banks should be more mindful of user experience design. What might seem clear and convenient to youthful developers and testers could be anything but for older customers.

Digital banking may be a valuable tool for the younger generation, but for the elderly, traditional banking is priceless.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi