Push assisted living as a model of care

I applaud the Ministry of Health's efforts to beef up Singapore's eldercare support system in the face of a greying population (Seven more nursing homes planned in next two years, Oct 18).

In the 1984 Howe Yoon Chong Report commissioned by the Ministry of Health (MOH), it was projected that there would be 900,000 seniors at or above 65 years by 2030. We are now 11 years ahead of the curve as evidenced by the Merdeka and Pioneer generation cohort numbering 950,000 in 2019.

In addition, while the 50,000 nursing home beds planned by 2030 are projected to care for the less than 5 per cent of severely ill seniors, it is sobering to note that the rest of the 95 per cent of seniors would also need a variety of services to fulfil their various care needs, including social care.

I am heartened that MOH said in the article that "beyond capacity, it is focusing on improving the quality and variety of care services".

The Covid-19 pandemic has borne out the ill effects of social isolation on all and has also adversely affected many seniors, leading to an unprecedented 26 per cent increase in suicides among seniors last year, from that of 2019.

Day care and home care services for seniors have been intermittently disrupted by changes in advisories during the pandemic to keep them safe.

The Assisted Living Facilities Association would like to suggest that assisted living as a model of care for seniors be introduced by the Government expeditiously and seamlessly as the pandemic has reinforced the positive effects of caring for seniors in a small group, keeping them engaged with activities in the day and having their care needs met at night.

This sharing economy model of care deserves closer attention from policymakers as it is person-centred, of high quality and of relatively low cost compared with nursing home care or having a live-in helper.

With the appropriate safeguards in place, health emergencies and Covid-19 outbreaks can be quickly managed and contained in the small community.

I urge policymakers to give assisted living due consideration so as to offer our seniors another viable care option.

Belinda Wee (Dr)

Director

Assisted Living Facilities Association