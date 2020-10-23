Punish irresponsible dog owners the same way litterbugs are

For almost 18 months I have occasionally written to the Punggol town council concerning a few irresponsible dog owners or their helpers who refuse to pick up their dogs' poo, despite signs and additional posters being put up over the last few months.

Many residents make use of the estate's gardens, including rooftop gardens, as exercise spaces for seniors and play areas for children.

However, some dog owners are not cooperating to keep these places clean. In the early morning, it is frustrating and disgusting to see patches of poo on the walking path when I go for my exercise.

Some students occasionally step on them in their rush to school.

When I write to the town council, it asks me to contact the National Environment Agency (NEA).

For health reasons, it is time that NEA treat these dog owners as litterbugs and impose fines or community work.

Gina Tan Siew Luan