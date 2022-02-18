Public's response

Should there be a way to identify special needs kids?

Updated
Published
4 min ago

The recent Forum letters urging the public to be more sympathetic and helpful to parents and caregivers of special needs children are timely (Public often quick to judge autistic kids and their parents, Feb 8; and Shift entrenched attitudes towards autistic people, Feb 14).

Thanks to such letters, Singaporeans are more aware of the subject.

I was once chided by a mother after I told her son, who had been causing a ruckus on the train, that he was old enough to know better than to behave that way.

She considered my response to be inappropriate, and told me that I was destroying his confidence.

She did not explain the reason for the behaviour, but I guessed later that he might have been someone with autism.

How was I to know?

Since there is sometimes no visible means for the public to identify and be more caring towards children with special needs, I wonder if an easily identifiable one can be created.

Perhaps a sunflower badge? A colourful wristband?

Amy Loh Chee Seen

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 18, 2022, with the headline Should there be a way to identify special needs kids?. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top