Publicity on recovery grant ongoing

We thank Ms Anita Wong Moh Chun for her views (Boost awareness of Covid-19 Recovery Grant, April 3).

On Jan 18, the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) launched the Covid-19 Recovery Grant (CRG) to provide temporary financial support to lower-and middle-income employees and self-employed persons (SEPs) who are financially impacted by Covid-19.

They can apply for up to two tranches of CRG support, amounting to six months of assistance in total.

Our publicity of the new scheme is ongoing, and we welcome suggestions on ways to raise awareness of the scheme to potential applicants.

Besides media coverage of the announcement in January, MSF has disseminated infographics to publicise the scheme and its application process through various online platforms.

MSF has also publicised the CRG on more than 6,000 digital display panels in Housing Board estates, and in English-and vernacular-language newspapers.

Government agencies, as well as grassroots partners, have also put up these collaterals at their touchpoints, such as Workforce Singapore and Employment and Employability Institute career centres, to raise awareness of the scheme.

Social service agencies have also assisted or guided their clients to apply for the CRG.

MSF has also worked with NTUC and agencies such as the National Arts Council and Sport Singapore to organise virtual sharing sessions on the CRG with employees and SEPs.

Members of the public who need financial assistance or have questions about applying for the CRG can call the ComCare Call hotline (1800-222-0000), e-mail Ask_SSO@msf.gov.sg or approach the social service offices (go.gov.sg/ssolocator).

Information on CRG, as well as the collaterals, are available at msf.gov.sg/assistance/Pages/ covid-recovery-grant.aspx

We encourage members of the public to share the CRG collaterals with their friends and family members who may qualify for the grant.

Kong Kum Peck

Director, ComCare and Social Support Division

Ministry of Social and Family Development