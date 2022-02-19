Public Warning System

Do people know how to respond?

Updated
Published
24 min ago

On Total Defence Day, the "Important Message" signal was sounded through the Public Warning System as part of the Singapore Civil Defence Force's efforts to raise public awareness of the system.

I wonder how effective these efforts have been, and whether members of the public are able to differentiate between the "Important Message", "Alarm" and "All Clear" signals.

Also, even if they are able to recognise the "Alarm" signal, are people aware of where the nearest bomb shelter is?

The authorities should ensure that the public is adequately prepared to deal with threats.

David Cheong

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 19, 2022, with the headline Do people know how to respond?.

