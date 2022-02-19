Do people know how to respond?

On Total Defence Day, the "Important Message" signal was sounded through the Public Warning System as part of the Singapore Civil Defence Force's efforts to raise public awareness of the system.

I wonder how effective these efforts have been, and whether members of the public are able to differentiate between the "Important Message", "Alarm" and "All Clear" signals.

Also, even if they are able to recognise the "Alarm" signal, are people aware of where the nearest bomb shelter is?

The authorities should ensure that the public is adequately prepared to deal with threats.

David Cheong