Are buses under-used during peak hours?

While driving in Tampines and Pasir Ris during the evening rush hour, I noticed that there seemed to be few passengers in buses.

I wonder if this situation is mirrored in other parts of Singapore. If so, we should ask ourselves why.

Are there too many buses? Are they running too frequently? Are there too many options for commuters such as trains, taxis, private-hire cars and private vehicles?

Having too many under-utilised buses on the roads has a negative impact on the environment, wastes fuel and stretches already strained manpower.

Having more vehicles on the roads also raises the risk of accidents.

Bernard Yeo Boon Yeow

