Public often quick to judge autistic kids and their parents

As a parent of an autistic child, I have received more than my fair share of disapproving looks and hushed whispers - directed at what many likely presume to be a spoilt brat and an overindulgent parent - whenever my son displays inappropriate social behaviour.

A study of autism services and support in Singapore published last year concluded that "the whole of society... needs to work together to fight autism stigma and discrimination".

In the study, a parent was quoted as saying: "(People) do not understand that some caregivers are trying to strike a balance between letting the children be independent and having some time for themselves… But the public may not be so accepting of special needs children."

According to a 2016 report, one in 150 Singapore children has autism, a higher rate than the World Health Organisation's global figure of one in 160 children.

The public can play a part by:

• Not passing judgment too quickly.

• Checking with parents on whether they need assistance.

• Allowing parents time and space to pacify their child.

• Refraining from commenting on the child's behaviour.

• Refraining from commenting on the parenting style.

• Most importantly, not assuming that they know best.

A little patience, empathy and graciousness go a long way towards reassuring these parents and children that they are valued and supported.

Leo Kee Chye