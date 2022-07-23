Every dollar must be accounted for

The Auditor-General's Office (AGO) has highlighted lapses by ministries and other government agencies in its annual audit of government accounts (Auditor-General flags lapses by SkillsFuture and other agencies, July 21).

I applaud the AGO's hard work. But the negligence and wastage of the highlighted ministries and agencies are unacceptable.

All government agencies and officers must be reminded that public funds must be handled with care and diligence.

Every single dollar must be accounted for. Wastage should be minimised, especially during this pandemic period when finances are tight.

Foo Sing Kheng