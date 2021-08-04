Provide higher level of support to older workers

Mr Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore, suggested providing re-employment support as a trampoline to help people bounce back if they fall (Consider having modest minimum wage: MAS chief, July 23).

Perhaps a higher level of support could be given to older workers, as they usually have a harder time learning new skills.

As older workers may take a longer duration to upgrade their skills, their unemployment spells may be slightly lengthier than those of younger workers.

A higher level of re-employment support targeted at older, less-skilled workers could ease the financial pressure on them and help them fully master new skills. This could, in turn, reduce wage inequality as they would be able to seek better employment opportunities.

They might also stay employed for longer as their new skill sets would be less easily displaced by emerging technology.

Kee Kai Wen