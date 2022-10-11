Don't curb aspirations of those who want to be self-sufficient

I refer to Mr Heng Yan Lin's letter, "Study other factors driving up HDB resale prices" (Oct 8).

Property ownership and property investment are significant issues facing Singaporeans today, young and old alike.

It's a serious matter that warrants analysis, critical thinking and a holistic approach.

In recent months, the purchase of HDB properties has also been subjected to penalties and restrictions, causing pain and anxiety to many who genuinely want to downgrade to finance their own retirement lifestyles without relying too much on public help. Isn't that a good thing, and why should they be penalised?

Others want to take charge of their financial needs by investing in another property that can generate additional income for their later years. Again, shouldn't this be encouraged as it frees the Government from welfare responsibility?

Blanket taxes, stamp duties and penalties do little to help such Singaporeans with genuine needs who want to be self-sufficient.

There has to be a more holistic and far-sighted approach to tackle property issues to address present and future needs instead of a piecemeal way to penalise Singaporeans who have good intent.

Frankie Mao