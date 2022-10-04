Don't let people own HDB flat and private property at the same time

The latest property cooling measures seem to create another set of issues.

Those who genuinely cannot afford to own a home and have been renting may have to face higher rent, in competition with those waiting out the 15-month period after selling their private properties (New cooling measures: Tighter housing loans, 15-month wait for private home owners to buy HDB flats, Sept 30).

Drastic steps need to be taken now to help every Singaporean to own a home.

No one in Singapore should be allowed to own an HDB flat and a private property at the same time.

It doesn't seem logical that a person who owns a private property cannot buy a resale flat, but a person who owns an HDB flat can buy a private property and rent one of the properties out.

A flat owner who buys a private property should be required to sell the flat. He should not be able to live in the private property while using the HDB flat as a cash cow.

These cooling measures will fatten the cow even further.

Ng Beng Choo