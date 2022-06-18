Proper terminal for long-distance buses is sorely needed

In the last 15 years or so, Changi Airport has added a third and fourth terminal and has begun work on a fifth one. The Marina Bay Cruise Centre was also developed, and the HarbourFront Centre and Tanah Merah ferry terminals revamped.

Our air and sea ports are world class. Yet there seems to be no thought given to the land routes. There is no long-distance tourist bus centre yet.

Currently, taking a tourist bus to Malaysia or southern Thailand usually requires a trip to Golden Mile Complex, where many tourist bus companies operate.

There are also pick-up and drop-off points scattered across the island.

Golden Mile Complex recently successfully underwent a collective sale. It is still unknown whether the new developer will retain the bus operations.

I hope the Land Transport Authority and the Singapore Tourism Board can develop a plan to construct a long-distance tourist bus centre.

Perhaps space can be set aside at Woodlands Checkpoint as part of the announced expansion, or near the Second Link at Tuas.

Derrick Soh Say Peng