Programme will be expanded to younger age bands progressively

We thank Ms Shelley Siu for her letter, "Vaccinate caregiver maids at same time as their elderly employers" (May 24).

We are encouraged that Ms Siu and her husband have both come forward to be vaccinated.

Covid-19 vaccination for seniors aged 60 and above started islandwide on March 8. To make it more convenient for people and to reduce the number of trips they had to make to the vaccination centre, our vaccination centres exercised flexibility to allow the spouse or caregivers aged 55 and above accompanying the senior to also be vaccinated, subject to availability of vaccination slots and capacity.

Now that the vaccination programme is being rolled out to persons aged 40 to 44, spouses or caregivers aged 40 and above who are accompanying seniors can also be vaccinated.

As Ms Siu's helper is 36, we seek her patience to wait for her turn. We are making steady progress in our vaccination programme, and will expand it to younger age bands progressively. Every Singaporean and long-term resident will have the chance to be vaccinated.

We remain on track for all eligible individuals to be vaccinated by the end of the year, if there are no unforeseen disruptions to the vaccine supply.

The safety and health of all in Singapore remain our utmost priority and we will continue to work hard to ensure the smooth roll-out of vaccinations in Singapore.

Dinesh Vasu Dash

Group Director, Crisis Strategy and Operations Group

Ministry of Health