Professional care at every stage of treatment

I was warded in the National University Hospital (NUH) for eight days and nights recently.

The professionalism was evident right from the start at the Accident and Emergency department - doctors, nurses and the attendants all did their utmost to ensure the best treatment.

Later, I was wheeled to the operating room to go through a procedure to find the cause of my bleeding neck wound. Again, the staff at the operating theatre were very professional. I was then back in my ward for observation and further treatment.

I am thankful to NUH for the care provided. I used to be a staff member of NUH for 15 years, but I retired five years ago and hardly recognised anyone during my recent stay. May every patient at NUH have the same good experience as I did.

Charles Wu