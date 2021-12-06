Process of deciding where medical officers are posted can be improved

Twice a year, medical officers are asked to indicate their preferences for postings at a public medical institution.

They have to list 10 preferences in terms of the department they wish to be posted to for the next six months, and state if they would like a medical or surgical posting.

Allowing medical officers to practise in their preferred posting is important as it helps them to determine their long-term career.

But I have heard of medical officers not obtaining any of their preferences year after year.

While medical officers can swop postings among themselves, it is only the difficult or demanding postings that are usually available for swops.

This raises a few questions:

What is the purpose of asking medical officers to state their preferences, when the posting results seem arbitrary seeing as no reasons are given to those who do not get their choices?

Who decides on the postings?

Is there any prescribed timeline for when every medical officer is given his preferred posting?

How is fairness ensured in the allocation process?

Not being able to obtain one's preferred posting year after year only demoralises doctors. This may also be a factor causing medical officers to leave public medical institutions.

In particular, for front-liners who have been working hard in caring for Covid-19 patients, perhaps their preferred postings could be explored favourably.

Samantha Tan Xiyun