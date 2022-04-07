Manufacturers try to maximise efficacy in the body

I refer to Forum writer Ang Chiew Leng's letter, "Do probiotic supplements do enough?" (April 4).

There are numerous probiotic products and other supplements available accompanied by different marketing messages.

Consumers are rightly concerned about whether all the commercially available probiotics are effective: Will the probiotics survive passage through the acidic environment of the stomach? Is a specific probiotics formulation appropriate for an individual?

To achieve the desired effects, the probiotics must be delivered successfully, that is, alive, to the intestines.

To this end, manufacturers house the probiotics within a specially coated pill designed for a "timed release" only after the pill has passed through the stomach.

To further ensure sufficient quantities, some manufacturers add 100 to 200 per cent of "overage", meaning that the number of colony forming units is doubled or tripled to factor in some loss during storage and gastric passage.

Bacteria also need nutrition for their survival. Some manufacturers add prebiotics and postbiotics to their products. Prebiotics are naturally occurring sugars and fibres that probiotics feed on to stay alive. Postbiotics are molecules that are formed as by-products of bacterial action in the body. Together they support a mini-ecosystem, mimicking what happens in the gut on a smaller scale.

The lay public may mistakenly think that the more colony forming units, the better, but the number of colony forming units may not matter as much as which bacteria are more suited to your gut.

In the age of precision medicine and precision health, the specific probiotic formulations and dosages one needs might differ from individual to individual. There are gut microbiome tests that one can take to understand his health, nutrition and supplement needs better.

Lastly, supplements are an adjunct to healthy dietary choices. We must add a varied diet of fresh prebiotic-rich foods to help the good bacteria grow and colonise our guts.

I like the concept of a "rainbow plate" - a colourful plate with different vegetables, protein sources, fibre-rich foods with different textures and tastes, and a dash of fermented foods.

Saishreyas Sundarajoo (Dr)