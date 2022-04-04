Do supplements do enough?

Many people take probiotic supplements and cultured milk drinks, and I was quite concerned to read that the bulk of the bacteria does not reach the intestine (NTU team's coating for probiotics can better deliver health benefits, March 30).

Studies show the bulk of probiotics delivered in commercial supplements and yogurts die off within the first 30 minutes of exposure to the acidic environment of the stomach.

The Nanyang Technological University team has developed a method to encapsulate probiotics. It is slated to reach the market in about three years.

In the meantime, what is the advice on the efficacy of continuing to consume probiotic supplements and drinks?

Ang Chiew Leng