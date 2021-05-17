Private teachers could have been vaccinated earlier

I am writing in response to the article "Private tutor at centre of infections among students" (May 15), which said there has been no evidence of school-based Covid-19 transmissions so far and that the cases were linked to a private tuition school. This may lead some people to see private tuition centres as being solely responsible for the student cases, although casting such blame may stem from viewing things too simplistically.

In the article, "Over 150,000 staff in educational institutions to be offered Covid-19 vaccine from March 10" (March 8), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said vaccinations would be provided to staff at private schools registered with MOE that have full-time students below 18 years old.

But there has been no follow-up since the article "50,000 staff in education sector receive Covid-19 vaccination letters; over 80% have made appointments" was published on March 25.

As private entities, tuition centres still do not have priority for the vaccination.

Following recent events, it is easy to suggest that a private tutor was lax about safety measures. It is easy to speculate that the tuition centre did not have adequate safety measures in place.

However, questions could also be asked about whether the Covid-19 cases across schools could have been prevented or reduced if private teachers at these enrichment centres had been vaccinated earlier.

Private tuition centres take care of children from different schools, so why weren't private teachers prioritised for the vaccination as much as public teachers?

Why has there still been no further news on vaccinating private teachers even after the alarming surge in student cases?

Geraldine Chua Pei Xuan