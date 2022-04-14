Keep interiors clean

Ride-hailing companies should set strict rules for the interior cleanliness of private-hire cars, as well as the volume at which music is played.

I often commute using private-hire cars, and have been annoyed when loud music was blasting during a ride.

Last week, I was shocked when I got into a private-hire car and found that the interior was very dirty. The cushions were covered in dust, and it was warm because the air-conditioning was not functioning properly.

In a service industry like ride-hailing, cleanliness is of utmost importance. Drivers should receive a strict warning after a customer makes a complaint. If the issue persists, they should be suspended until they resolve it.

Jeff Tan Hong Liak