Private healthcare sector also working hard to battle virus

Forum contributor Desmond Wai is mistaken that a national endeavour should be undertaken only by the Government (Nationalise Covid-19-related activities such as swabbing, Aug 10).

It is everyone's business to get the country back on its feet again as quickly as possible, and one should applaud and participate in the private sector's enterprising efforts, not begrudge it.

There are ample reserves in the private sector to pick up any slack in healthcare where the Government cannot cope.

This has led to schemes where patients can use their MediSave for treatment of chronic illnesses at GP clinics, and for all subsidies applicable to Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) card holders and Merdeka and Pioneer generation patients, to also be applicable at private clinics.

All parties benefit as the public sector has a big burden shifted off its workload, the private sector sees more patients and patients get more convenient access to care.

The same applies to our efforts in combating Covid-19, where the whole medical fraternity has been roped in for national defence against the virus.

Public Health Preparedness Clinics are proud of their duties in identifying potential cases through swabbing, being the first line of treatment through approved protocols and helping travellers get the necessary accredited and notarised documents for their trip.

We get many messages of gratitude from the Health Ministry reaffirming the essential work we are performing.

Kudos to Raffles Medical Group and others for responding to governmental appeals for assistance in setting up and running our vaccination centres.

We would not be anywhere near achieving our vaccination goals without these efficiently run private centres.

That the group has managed to make a tidy profit from it justifiably reflects fair payment and quid pro quo for services rendered.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)