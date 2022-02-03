Address shouldn't be on food delivery receipt

Given the recent increase in scam-related activity, it is important to protect personal information.

When an order is placed on a food delivery app, a printed receipt with the name and address of the customer is attached to the bag. In the case of an order mix-up, the receipt could be delivered to another customer, allowing a stranger to know the address and name.

There is no need to include the address on the receipt because the information can already be found in the delivery app.

Dawn Loh Yu Xin