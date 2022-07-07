Job well done by prison service

I refer to the report, "Shanmugam defends prison conditions as acceptable, says inmates' needs being met" (July 5).

I was a regular prison counsellor for more than 23 years at the Changi Prison Complex. Every two weeks, my church team and I would enter the prison to counsel inmates in maximum security cells. I also tutored several inmates for the A levels.

I would like to share my observations of the prison's living conditions and hygiene practices.

First, I never saw any cockroaches or lizards when spending time with the inmates in the hall or in a room. As for ventilation, the room was always fresh and bright.

Inmates are required to bathe at least once a day and get a crew cut once a month. I was told by an inmate that they are given three meals a day and daily meals come with fruit.

Moreover, there is an annual dental check provided for inmates who have painful gums and rotting teeth.

Once, an inmate from a neighbouring country shared with me that he was given a choice by the court of serving his jail sentence either in Changi Prison or his homeland. He chose Changi Prison, and added with a smile: "I have no regrets."

I commend the Singapore Prison Service for a job well done and hope the acceptable living conditions for prisoners are maintained.

George Lim Heng Chye