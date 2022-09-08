Minister's success should put parents at ease

Parents who are anxious about getting their children into popular primary schools may be able to relax a little after hearing that Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam attended what he called a "no-name primary school" (Singapore intervenes early to tackle inequality: Shanmugam, Sept 3).

I wish that Mr Shanmugam had mentioned the name of the school even though it no longer exists. The teachers who taught him there deserve to be acknowledged.

The school's alumni must be very proud of having such a successful person be one of them.

Lee Yim May