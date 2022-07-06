We agree with Ms Lee Yim May that there is no need for kindergarten children to attend tuition (Be clear about what a child is expected to know when he starts primary school, June 23).

Sending children for classes to equip them with academic knowledge beyond what is to be covered in school might adversely affect children's curiosity, interest to learn and ability to focus and participate actively in class.

The requirements for academic readiness at the start of Primary 1 are basic.

For language, our children should be able to express their needs and wants, follow simple instructions and write their own names. They should also recognise letters of the alphabet, their corresponding sounds and some simple words. They need not be able to write in complete sentences.

For numeracy, children should be able to recite, recognise and count numbers up to 10 and compare the quantity in two groups of objects within 10.

These expectations take reference from the learning goals set out in the Nurturing Early Learners (NEL) Framework, which guides pre-schools in providing holistic learning experiences for children aged four to six.

Under the Early Childhood Development Agency's regulations, pre-schools need to refer to the NEL Framework when planning their programme and curriculum.

Parents also play an important role in their children's holistic growth. They can encourage and provide opportunities for their children to be physically active, to play with their peers and to develop their social and emotional skills. This builds a good foundation for their children to learn and thrive during their schooling years.

All primary schools recognise that children enter with differing readiness and will provide time and space for children to adjust.

Our teachers are trained to deliver a holistic and age-appropriate curriculum, and to provide differentiated support to guide pupils to achieve their learning objectives at the end of Primary 1. At the Primary 1 and 2 levels, there are no weighted assessments.

Teachers focus on developing children's social and emotional skills, and promote the joy of learning.

These non-academic aspects are essential components of learning that will better prepare our children for life.

Schools will continue to partner parents closely to support our children's development holistically.

Tan Chen Kee

Deputy Director-General of Education (Schools) and Director of Schools

Ministry of Education

Tan Chee Wee

Chief Executive

Early Childhood Development Agency