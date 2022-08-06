Govt committed to supporting lower-income families

We thank Ms Lam Yin Yin and Ms Lee Yoke Mun for their letters (Consider mandatory pre-school, and make it free for vulnerable children, July 25; and Grant low-income families greater access to non-subsidised pre-schools, early childhood education, July 29).

The Government is committed to enhancing access to affordable and quality pre-schools for all Singaporean children and, in particular, children from lower-income families.

Our approach is to provide accessible, affordable and good quality pre-school services across the board. We aim to enable 80 per cent of pre-schoolers to access government-supported pre-school places by around 2025. Government-supported centres are required to adhere to monthly fee caps to keep services affordable for families.

To help parents of children of pre-school age, especially the lower-income, we partner and support them, rather than impose a legal obligation on them to enrol their child in pre-school.

Pre-school subsidies for lower-income families mean they pay much less than the advertised fees. Families under the Housing Board's Public Rental Scheme and Ministry of Social and Family Development's ComCare schemes pay as low as $3 per month for full-day childcare in anchor operator centres. Eligible lower-income families receive additional financial assistance to defray enrolment costs (up to $1,000) and monthly fees.

We have already announced plans to expand KidStart progressively from next year, to be available nationwide. KidStart and the Preschool Outreach Programme reach out to lower-income families to facilitate pre-school enrolment and address barriers to regular attendance.

KidStart also guides families on their children's development as early as during the mother's pregnancy, until the child is six years old. Children with potential developmental needs will be referred for assessment and early intervention services, regardless of whether the child is in pre-school.

The Early Childhood Development Agency continues to expand pre-school capacity by working closely with government-supported operators and other government agencies to meet the needs of young families, especially in areas of high demand.

In the interim, we urge parents to broaden their choice of pre-schools and consider options in adjacent neighbourhoods or near their workplaces.

We invite the Association of Women for Action and Research to share details of the two cases it encountered, where the children were placed on year-long waiting lists, so that a solution can be found for these families.

Cynthia Leow

Director, Policy and Sector Funding

Early Childhood Development Agency