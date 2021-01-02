Forum: Pragmatic leadership in uncertain times

The challenges faced by the region 50 years ago - as Associate Professor Simon Tay highlighted in his commentary - are still highly relevant today (Echoes of a tumult... from South-east Asia 50 years ago, Dec 30).

Prof Tay's observations relating to his father Tay Seow Huah's insights were spot on.

A few people who served under his father, myself included, can vouch for them.

The senior Mr Tay, the founding director of the Security and Intelligence Division, was always highly professional and demanded foresight and quality research from his officers.

During those years, that was expected of Mr Tay and his officers themselves by founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and Old Guard minister Goh Keng Swee, who were very discerning of written reports.

Prof Tay said, "looking back at a 50-year arc of time... we may today borrow wisdom and take courage for the times ahead".

Indeed, we are facing very difficult times with the coronavirus pandemic, the uncertain trade and investment outlook, security issues, and the geopolitics of the region.

I look forward to the continued pragmatic leadership by the Singapore Government, supported by professional civil servants who have the foresight and gumption to provide the necessary advice.

Adrian Villanueva