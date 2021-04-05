Practise ethical consumerism

The Singapore Green Plan is a comprehensive framework that aims to make Singapore a low carbon-emission nation and enhance its status as a green city (Singapore lays out plans for green and sustainable future, March 5).

However, it omits a crucial aspect of working towards a more sustainable Singapore: ethical consumerism.

To many, ethical consumerism refers only to the practice of buying products from ethical sources - for example, those that do not do animal testing.

But to be ethical consumers also means buying only what we need and will use.

Studies have shown that those aged 15 to 27 in developed nations have the highest spending power across all demographics. Thus, it is not surprising that "retail therapy" and overbuying are prevalent in our society.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which has led to a rise in online shopping, has only exacerbated the problem.

With rising affluence, overbuying can only increase. This in turn leads to an increase in demand for materials, which has implications for our environment. Our natural environment simply cannot keep up with our wants.

If we truly want to preserve our environment and ensure a sustainable future, it is our responsibility to consume wisely and ethically.

Each of us must lead a sustainable way of life. Let's think before purchasing, and buy only what we need.

Faith Poon, 15

Secondary 4 student