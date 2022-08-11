Device criteria needed to ensure safety

We refer to Mr Henry Ong Ling Tiong's letter, "Relook 20kg weight limit to allow safer, heavier e-bike models" (Aug 8).

To ensure the safety of all path users, power-assisted bicycles which can be used on both roads and cycling paths must adhere to a set of criteria including a 20kg weight limit, maximum width and speed limit, as well as technical standards.

We are constantly reviewing the active mobility landscape to ensure that devices can be used in a safe and sustainable manner. We thank Mr Ong for his feedback.

Chan Boon Fui

Group Director, Active Mobility Group

Land Transport Authority