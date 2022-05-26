A good chance to try out meat-free diet

Singaporeans should take the opportunity, in this climate of meat shortage, to consume less animal protein (Poultry sellers expect KL ban to hit business, result in higher prices, May 25).

Why settle for frozen meat, with its different taste and texture, when the better alternative would be a predominantly vegetarian diet?

A good diet starts with food that helps to maintain a healthy body weight, which also prevents diseases from developing. This simply means less meat, dairy, calories and processed food, and more vegetables, fruit, peas, beans, nuts and mushrooms.

All meat - including white meat like fish and chicken, which are often touted as healthier - increases the incidence of chronic debilities that spoil a person's plans for healthy longevity.

In particular, deep fried chicken, which seems a favourite staple among children, has a carcinogenicity that exceeds that of other meats that are prepared with better cooking methods.

A little tweak in our dietary habits will save us a lot of money on the shopping basket and also health bills.

Yik Keng Yeong (Dr)