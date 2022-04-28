Constituency has become vibrant

Bouquets - Potong Pasir

Potong Pasir was once labelled a laid-back and ugly duckling constituency in its early days.

Today, it is a vibrant constituency complete with many amenities such as the Kampong Trail, park connector, recreational spaces and a boardwalk.

Residents are generally happy and appreciative of their MP, Mr Sitoh Yih Pin. The idea of turning a narrow strip of land to a unique boardwalk is commendable.

The boardwalk attracts many residents from the HDB estate and nearby condominiums. It is very popular with visitors, and you can see young mothers with prams, wheelchair users and retirees exercising there in the evenings.

Chan Mia Lee

