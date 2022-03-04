Patient received prompt care for high blood pressure

We refer to Mr Chan Mia Lee's letter, "Appointment-only rule to see family physician at polyclinics needs tweaking" (March 2).

At National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, our priority is the health and well-being of our patients. The family physician clinics in our polyclinics provide care to patients with chronic diseases by appointment so that patients will be followed up by their family physician.

On the afternoon of Mr Chan's unscheduled visit, he was informed that his family physician was not available.

In order to give Mr Chan prompt access to care for his high blood pressure, he was registered and attended to by another family physician and was given the necessary treatment.

We wish to assure Mr Chan that our integrated medical record system allows for our doctors on duty to access patient medical records and deliver appropriate care.

We have since contacted Mr Chan to explain and clarify the matter, and wish him the best of health always.

Tan Khai Wei (Dr)

Head, Toa Payoh Polyclinic

National Healthcare Group Polyclinics