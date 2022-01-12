Intra-party competition would allow the best 4G leader to emerge

Many months have passed since the designated 4G leader of the People's Action Party (PAP), Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, stepped aside last year (Will S'pore know who its fourth PM will be?, Jan 8).

Leaving this important designation open for too long may affect the party's image.

The PAP has ruled the nation for more than five decades. Its effective governance has been well-regarded worldwide. Singaporeans now enjoy one of the highest standards of living in the world.

Singapore depends heavily on the rest of the world to survive and prosper. It also plays an active role on many international platforms, and its leadership succession plan is of interest to the international community.

One of the criteria of a good political system is its ability to attract capable citizens to serve the nation as leaders.

Fair, healthy and transparent intra-party competition allows the best leaders to emerge to serve the nation.

Singapore's 4G leaders should exhibit more verve in competing for important posts such as the next prime minister.

They should take every opportunity to let the public get to know them and their plans for the country.

Singaporeans want to feel assured that their current leaders are passing the mantle to the best people.

Albert Ng Ya Ken