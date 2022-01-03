Greater awareness and involvement good for the nation

For the past 56 years, Singapore has been fortunate to be led by a stable, incorruptible government that stands by basic moral principles.

However, it is paramount that Singaporeans realise that this should never be taken for granted. Members of Parliament are elected by the people and serve as our voices in Parliament.

We should always think very carefully about who we are voting for to represent us, and we should never assume that all who run for a seat are capable of doing the job.

Being a small nation with few resources of our own, it is all the more important that the Government is able to lead us in the right direction in an increasingly volatile world marred by conflicting interests.

Many Singaporeans find politics boring and uneventful, with hours upon hours of draggy parliamentary sittings that seem as dry as the Sahara.

However, I do hope that instances of political drama such as the ongoing Raeesah Khan saga can help to increase political awareness among Singaporeans, both young and old.

An increase in political involvement among the public can only benefit our country.

Lim An Yik, 16

Secondary 4 student