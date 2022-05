Singapore should not be unnecessarily worried about high fares for taxi and private-hire car rides (Tackling high fares on ride-hailing apps, difficulty in booking rides, May 9). Let prices be determined via supply and demand.

There is already enough competition between taxi operators and ride-hailing services to let market forces determine the fares.

And high fares will attract more people to drive for a living. When there are more drivers, the fares will fall.

Harry Ong Heng Poh